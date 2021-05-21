No Ibrahimovic for Sweden

World football star Zlatan Ibrahimovic will not be part of the EURO 2020.

The Swedish footballer is not in the national squad announced earlier.

Ibrahimovic, who, despite coming out of international retirement, has been ruled out of the competition due to injury.

Sweden is in pool F with Spain, Poland and Slovakia.

Euro 2020 kicks off next Saturday with Turkey taking on Italy in the opening match.

The match will be aired live at 7am on FBC Sports channel.

Sweden Extended Squad

Goalkeepers: Karl-Johan Johnsson, Kristoffer Nordfeldt, Robin Olsen

Defenders: Emil Krafth, Victor Lindelof, Marcus Danielson, Martin Olsson, Ludwig Augustinsson, Pontus Jansson, Filip Helander, Mikael Lustig, Andreas Granqvist

Midfielders: Emil Forsberg, Ken Sema, Viktor Claesson, Dejan Kulusevski, Sebastian Larsson, Albin Ekdal, Kristoffer Olsson, Jens-Lys Cajuste, Mattias Svanberg, Gustav Svensson

Forwards: Marcus Berg, Alexander Isak, Robin Quaison, Jordan Larsson