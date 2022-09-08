No game for Junior Bula Boys tomorrow

Bula Boys during one of their training sessions [Source: Fiji Football/Facebook]

The Digicel Junior Bula Boys will not play their opening OFC Under-19 Championship match tomorrow.

This as their opponent Papua New Guinea together with Vanuatu have informed the Oceania Football Confederation that they are unable to play their opening matches.

This was revealed in a statement released by OFC.

Article continues after advertisement

The reasons were not specified in the statement but the matter has been referred to the appropriate bodies.

Fiji was scheduled to face PNG at 3pm while Vanuatu was to face New Caledonia at 10am.