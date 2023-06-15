No disciplinary action yet against Vonolagi: Yusuf

Action between Labasa and Tailevu Naitasiri during the Digicel Fiji FACT.

Fiji Football Association chief executive, Mohammed Yusuf confirms that no disciplinary action will be taken against Tailevu Naitasri head coach Tagi Vonolagi.

After going down to Extra Supermarket Labasa in its last Digicel Fiji FACT pool game, Vonolagi claimed that four Labasa players shouldn’t have been allowed to play as they had two yellow cards from the previous games.

Yusuf says the Fiji FA strongly condemns any form of baseless remarks, disrespectful or unprofessional behaviour.

“So we will not suspend but invite Tailevu Naitasiri officials including Tagi into my office to view all the documents and view all the tapes of the matches.”

Meanwhile, the Fiji FACT semi-finals on Saturday see Lautoka battling Labasa at 2pm before Ba takes on Rewa at 4.30pm at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

The final will be played on Sunday at 3pm.

