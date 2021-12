Nine men Suva holds Ba in DPL

Ba and Suva played to a nil-all draw in their last match of the Digicel Premier League today at Churchill Park in Lautoka.

It was a slow game as the soggy conditions also had a huge effect on the players.

Both sides tried hard to get the first goal, however, the finishing was not up to par.

TEAM P W D L GF GA GD POINTS LAUTOKA 14 9 3 2 22 11 +11 30 REWA 14 7 4 3 20 11 +9 25 BA 13 6 3 4 22 11 +11 21 SUVA 13 6 2 5 16 11 +5 20 LABASA 14 4 7 3 9 12 -3 19 NADI 14 3 6 5 14 24 -10 15 NAVUA 14 2 3 9 10 21 -11 9 NADROGA 14 1 6 7 10 22 -12 9

Just before halftime Ba had an opportunity to take the lead as they were awarded a penalty.

This also saw Suva’s Joeli Ranitu copping a red card for foul play.

However, Shameel Rao failed to convert the penalty for the Men in Black as they went into the break locked at nil-all.

The second half was a carbon copy of the first spell as both teams could not find the back of the net.

Suva was even reduced to nine players as Emori Ragata was shown a direct red card for violent conduct.

But Ba could not capitalize on the extra-men as the visitors’ scramble defense was on point.

The capital city side even with two players down had a few opportunities to score however they let themselves down.

Ba remains on third place while Suva is on fourth in the Digicel Premier League points standings.