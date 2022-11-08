Nine forwards in Brazil’s FIFA World Cup squad

[Photo: Sporting News]

The FIFA World Cup’s most successful team, Brazil, has named their squad today for the tournament in Qatar next month.

Nine forwards are in the 26 men squad which indicates the sort of high-pressing, attacking strategy we can expect to see from the Brazilians.

Veteran Neymar finds himself at the tip of Brazil’s attack, with the support of youngsters such as Vinicius Jr, Gabriel Martinelli and Rodrygo.

Dani Alves, the 39-year-old former Barcelona right back, is also included in the list, which features eight defenders and six midfielders, despite not playing a competitive match in two months.

Alves will be the oldest player ever named in a Brazilian World Cup squad.

Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino has been left out of the squad while Aston Villa attacking midfielder Philippe Coutinho is injured.

The World Cup will be held from November 20 to December 18