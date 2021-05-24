Night training for Bula Boys

The Digicel national football side or Bula Boys are settling well in Qatar ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2022 OFC qualifiers.

Our team safely arrived in Qatar after leaving our shores on Saturday.

The side also completed the first training session yesterday under the guidance of Head Coach Fleming Serritslev.

Serritslev says they have a fixed training schedule everyday which includes night training.

“We’re training every evening at 8 o’clock because all our matches are at 8 o’clock that’s why we’re doing this and then we have an easier training just 1 hour in the gym every day at 12 o’clock.”

The Bula Boys will play New Caledonia in its first match next Saturday at 5am.

While the national team prepares in Qatar, the Digicel Premier League continues this weekend with round four of matches.

A double-header will be held in Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka with Nadroga facing Labasa at 2pm while Nadi meets Rewa at 4pm.

You can watch these matches live on the pay-per-view channel, FBC Pop on Walesi.