Nigerians join Suva football side

The Suva football team has got two Nigerian players to boost the side in its quest to win the Vodafone Premier League this season.

Michael Oyesanya and Jibola Afonja arrived into the country yesterday and are in contention to play for the Whites against Labasa in the opening round of the VPL this weekend.

Apart from the duo, Suva has also got the services of Nasinu’s Semi Matalau, Jonetani Buksh (Rewa), Waisake Soga (Tavua), Ravneet Chand (Lami), Manasa Levaci (Lami), Kalistio Bonawai (Lami) Isikeli Ratucava (Nasinu) and Nacanieli Ratu (Tavua).

Suva has lost three players from last season in Simione Tamanisau and Waisake Navunigasau to Rewa, while Laisenia Raura is back with Ba.

In the VPL this Saturday, Suva meets Labasa at 1.30pm at Subrail Park.

In other games, Rewa will play Ba at Ratu Cakobau Park on Sunday and on the same day, Lautoka hosts Nasinu, while Navua and Nadi clash in Pacific Harbour.

You can catch the live commentaries of the Ba-Rewa and Labasa-Suva matches on Radio Fiji Two.