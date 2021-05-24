Nigeria beats Egypt in Africa Cup of Nations

Kelechi Iheanacho was on target as Nigeria comfortably beat seven-time champions Egypt in their Africa Cup of Nations Group D opener.

The Leicester City striker opened the scoring in the 30th minute, burying a stunning half-volley on the turn.

Nigeria dominated throughout, with Egypt keeper Mohamed El Shenawy tipping a Taiwo Awoniyi header onto the bar and twice denying Chidera Ejuke in the closing stages.