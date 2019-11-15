Home

Neymar sent off after injury time brawl

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
September 14, 2020 9:43 am
Neymar has been sent off three times in his Paris St-Germain career. [Source: BBC]

Football star Neymar was one of five players sent off after an injury-time brawl as Marseille beat Paris St-Germain in Ligue 1.

Florian Thauvin scored the only goal as PSG lost their opening two Ligue 1 games for the first time since 1984-85.

But a late brawl saw two PSG players and one from Marseille sent off.

According to the BBC, the referee then watched a VAR replay of a Neymar punch and showed him a straight red card.

As he left the pitch, the Brazilian told the fourth official he had heard a racist comment.

The game was fractious even before that late brawl. There were 17 cards shown in total, a record for a Ligue 1 game in the 21st century.

