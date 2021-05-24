Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
115 cases recorded with death under investigation|252,791 Fijians vaccinated so far|Domestic repatriation set to begin|Police officers encouraged to get vaccinated|Do not be swayed by vaccine misinformation|Lyndhurst Group clarifies media reports|Passengers await clearance to enter Vanua Levu|Misinformation on vaccination exacerbated confusion|Six men arrested for playing cards|Outbreak expedites socio-economic issues|Free data provided for getting vaccinated|Blockbuster movies will not release in Fiji|Slow trading in the Capital City|91 test positive as COVID-19 claims another life|Ministry receives complaints against frontliners|Quarantine facility protocols reviewed|School holidays extended until further notice|EU diverts funds to help Fijians|Lomainasau co-operative not spared by the COVID19 impacts|Over 36,000 food ration packs distributed|Regent Taxi continues to assist its workers|Police monitor residents training at Kashmir hilltop|Lomainasau villagers more vigilant|400 workers back at work|NZ PM reassures assistance for Fiji|
Full Coverage

Football

Neymar scores as Brazil maintain Copa America form

| @BBCWorld
June 18, 2021 3:03 pm
Brazil players celebrate after scoring one of their goals [Source: Copa America/Twitter]

Neymar moved to within nine goals of Pele’s all-time scoring record as Brazil eased past Peru to earn a second win at the Copa America.

The hosts led early on when Juventus’ Alex Sandro fired in from six yards.

After half-time, Neymar notched his 68th goal for his country; Pele later saying he was “rooting” for the Paris St-Germain striker to break his record.

Article continues after advertisement

Substitutes Everton Ribeiro and Richarlison added late goals to send Brazil top of Group B with two wins.

Brazil manager Tite has now seen his side score seven goals without reply following their opening 3-0 win over Venezuela as they set about defending the Copa America title they won in 2019.

Neymar sits above former striker Ronaldo in the country’s all-time scoring records.

“These numbers are nothing compared to the happiness that I get from representing my country and my family,” Neymar said.

“It’s obviously a great honour for me to be part of the Brazil team’s history. To be completely honest, my dream was always to play for Brazil, to wear this shirt. I never imagined I would reach these numbers.”

Pele later wrote on Instagram: “Today, he took another step towards my goalscoring record for the national team.

“And I’m rooting for him to get there, with the same joy I’ve had since I saw him play for the first time.”

Brazil face Colombia next on 23 June before completing their Group B fixtures against Ecuador.

Four teams from each of the five-team groups will progress to the quarter-final stage.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.