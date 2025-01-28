Neymar returns after 12 months’ injury

[Source: SoccerBytes]

Neymar made his return to competitive football after a 12-month absence due to injury, appearing as a substitute for Al Hilal in their AFC Champions League fixture against Al-Ain on Monday.

The 32-year-old had been out of action since October 2023, when he sustained a rupture of the anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) and a meniscus tear in his left knee while on international duty with Brazil.

Neymar’s injury occurred shortly after his £80 million ($102m) transfer from Paris Saint-Germain to the Saudi Arabian club, limiting him to just five appearances for Al Hilal before being sidelined.

Article continues after advertisement

The injury also forced Neymar to miss the Copa America during the summer, where Brazil were defeated by Uruguay on penalties in the quarter-final stage.

Brazil’s struggles have extended to their 2026 World Cup qualifying campaign, where they currently occupy fourth position in the CONMEBOL standings, having won only five of their ten qualifying matches.

Al Hilal’s victory in Monday’s match solidified their position at the top of the AFC Champions League West group, maintaining a perfect record with three wins from three.

The club also currently leads the Saudi Pro League, having won all seven of their opening fixtures.