Neymar out of PSG squad for match, two days after birthday party

Neymar is out of the Paris St-Germain squad for their league match at Nantes on Tuesday with a rib injury.

The Brazilian, who needed treatment during PSG’s victory against Montpellier on Saturday, celebrated his 28th birthday at a Parisian nightclub 24 hours later.

Manager Thomas Tuchel said his team selection would not be influenced by the timing of the party.

Article continues after advertisement

“Is it the best way to prepare for a match? No, clearly not,” he said.

“Is it the worst thing in the world? No,” the German added in his news conference on Monday.

“I always protect my players, and I really love my team. With this party, I accept that it is a bit difficult to protect the players, but the context is not simply black or white,” he said.

“It is a shame, because we are giving people the chance to speak badly of us. We need to adapt to the situation, but I am not going to leave a player on the bench or at home because they went out and celebrated.”

The club confirmed on Monday that tests had shown Neymar suffered the cartilage injury during the first half of Saturday’s Ligue 1 match.

Neymar was not the only PSG player Tuchel was questioned about – after a touchline spat with Kylian Mbappe in the 5-0 weekend win.

“There is nothing personal between him and me. These things happen,” Tuchel said about his 21-year-old striker who reacted angrily to being substituted midway through the second half.

“It was between a player who does not want to come off, and a coach who had his reasons for doing something, and who wanted to give a game to players who deserved it.”

Neymar celebrates 28th birthday as PSG boss calls party a distraction

Neymar celebrated his upcoming 28th birthday with a lavish party at Parisian nightclub Yoyo on Sunday.

Paris St-Germain manager Thomas Tuchel skipped the white-themed party under the Palais de Tokyo, after branding it “a distraction”, with the event coming just two days before their next game.

It appeared to be a sentiment not shared by the Brazilian’s team-mates and celebrity pals however, with Edinson Cavani, Marco Verratti and Angel di Maria embracing the dress code.

Serial party host Neymar is well known for his extravagant get-togethers, but it was reported that Neymar would rein in his celebrations this year before his actual birthday on Wednesday.

He threw a ‘Nuit Rouge’ themed event for his 27th birthday for around 200 guests, while he welcomed in his 26th birthday with a black tie event attended by Lewis Hamilton and the president of Brazil.

Sunday’s bash came a day after PSG’s bad-tempered 5-0 victory against Montpellier, that was notable for incidents involving a pink-haired Neymar and team-mate Kylian Mbappe.

Neymar shrugged off an injury scare, taunted the opposition with his signature tricks and raged at the officials.

Mbappe, 21, reacted angrily to being substituted midway through the second half.

“These are distractions, and they give the impression we are not serious, not professional,” said Tuchel, in his post-match comments when discussing Neymar’s party.

But on Tuesday, he denied he had a personal issue with Neymar.

“It’s my choice not to participate in the party,” Tuchel said. “It’s a choice as a coach; it’s not against Neymar personally.”

Mbappe appeared to skip the party all together, instead opting to watch the Kansas City Chiefs win the Super Bowl after attending an event at Disneyland Paris.

Maybe he couldn’t find anything white to wear.