Neymar makes international retirement claim

Brazil star Neymar has revealed that the 2022 World Cup will be his last as he doesn’t have the strength to put up with more football.

Speaking to DAZN, the 29-year-old says he will play it like it’s the last because he doesn’t know if he’ll still have the mental strength to put up with even more football.

Neymar, who has played in two World Cups and is his country’s second top scorer of all time behind Pele, will be 34 when the 2026 tournament rolls around.

Article continues after advertisement

It follows an increasingly tense relationship with Brazil fans in recent months.

After Brazil’s clash with Chile, he was widely blasted as being out of shape, he then hit back twice, first with a post on his Instagram story where he said that he was wearing a large shirt as oppose to his usual medium.

He was also labelled unfit and overweight in the off-season after photos were published of him relaxing on a yacht.

Brazil are comfortably placed to reach the 2022 World Cup in Qatar having won all nine of their qualifiers in the South American region so far.

[Source: Fox Sports]