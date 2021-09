Neymar leads Brazil in win over Peru

Neymar was the star again as Brazil clinched a 2-nil victory over Peru in round 10 of the South American World Cup Qualifiers 2022 last night.

The PSG forward assisted Everton Ribeiro in Brazil’s first goal and then scored the team’s second strike to claim a new victory.

The national team coached by Tite leads the South American World Cup Qualifiers 2022 standings, followed by Argentina.