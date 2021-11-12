Next Bula Boys camp in December

The national football players will again feature for their respective clubs in round 10 of the Digicel Premier League which starts today.

Players ended their two weeks camp at the Fiji FA Academy in Ba yesterday.

Head Coach Fleming Serritslev says he’s pleased with the squad’s progress since they started some contact training a month ago.

Article continues after advertisement

“Of course next for them is their club matches otherwise we’ll return to camp in December and hopefully in January we can have some friendly matches.”

Meanwhile, the Labasa players will be on the morning flight tomorrow from the North for their clash with Rewa in the afternoon.

Rewa hosts Labasa at the ANZ Stadium in Suva at 4pm and Navua takes on Suva at the Uprising Sports Complex in Pacific Harbor tomorrow at 3pm.

Also tomorrow, Lautoka faces Nadi at Churchill Park at 3pm and you can listen to the live commentary of the match on Mirchi FM.

The lone DPL match today will be between Ba and Nadroga at Churchill Park in Lautoka.