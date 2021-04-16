Newscastle claims dramatic win over West Ham

Newcastle took a big step towards securing their Premier League status with a dramatic 3-2 win against 10-man West Ham.

Issa Diop’s own goal and a Joelinton tap-in had put the hosts in a commanding position at the break.

However, West Ham, who had Craig Dawson sent off for two first-half bookings, drew level from a Diop header and a Jesse Lingard penalty that was awarded after a VAR review.