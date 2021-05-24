Newcomers Tailevu Naitasiri start strong

Newcomers Tailevu Naitasiri created an upset thumping All In One Builders Nadi 3-nil in their Digicel Premier League opener today at Prince Charles Park in Nadi today.

Tailevu Naitasiri were first to score with Epeli Valevou and Rusiate Qio giving the visitors a 2-nil before the break.

Nadi made several attempts at goal in the second-half, but Tailevu Naitasiri proved why they deserved a spot in the premier division.

Article continues after advertisement

They ran riot in the second-half and with Abhishek Deo scoring the final goal of the match.