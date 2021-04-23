Home

Football

Newcastle's 95th minute equalizer denies Liverpool, Chelsea beats West Ham

| @BBCWorld
April 25, 2021 7:20 am
Newcastle substitute Joe Willock scored a 95th-minute equalizer to deny Liverpool a much-needed win [Source: Premier League]

Newcastle substitute Joe Willock scored a dramatic but deserved 95th-minute equaliser to deny Liverpool a much-needed win in their pursuit of Champions League football.

Newcastle held Liverpool 1-all.

Mohamed Salah’s early goal appeared to have put the champions on track for a vital three points as they chase a top-four finish at the end of a disappointing season.

Article continues after advertisement

But despite dominating early on, Jurgen Klopp’s side were unable to finish the game off and were given a lifeline they failed to take when Callum Wilson’s last-minute equaliser was ruled out for handball.

Steve Bruce’s much-improved visitors kept up the late pressure and were rewarded when Willock fired in for the third match in a row with the last kick of the game to strengthen their own position at the bottom of the table.

The draw leaves Liverpool four points adrift of fourth-placed Chelsea, who beat fifth-placed West Ham 1-0, with five games to play.

