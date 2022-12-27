Newcastle United moves to second place

Newcastle United FC [Source: Twitter]

Newcastle United cruised past Leicester City with a 3-0 win to claim a sixth consecutive Premier League win and move up to second in the table.

Chris Wood kick-started a dominant performance by smashing the opener from the penalty spot before Miguel Almiron glided past the Leicester defence to tuck away the second.

Joelinton headed the third from a Kieran Trippier corner for his second goal of the season as the Magpies demonstrated the clinical edge that the hosts were missing.

In other matches, Tottenham came from behind to hold Brentford 2-2, Fulham thrashed Crystal Palace 3-0, Wolves beat Everton 2-0, Brighton defeated Southampton 3-1.

