Newcastle vs Southampton match postponed

Newcastle United’s Premier League match away to Southampton on Sunday has been postponed because of the number of Covid-19 cases and injuries in the Magpies squad.

Newcastle’s match at Everton was postponed on Thursday after the club asked for the game to be called off.

It means 17 top-flight games have been postponed since the start of December.

The Premier League accepted Newcastle’s request as the club does not have the required number of players available.

While applications are reviewed on a case-by-case basis, the minimum number of players required is set at 13 outfield players and one goalkeeper.