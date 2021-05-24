Football
Newcastle and West Ham want Lingard
February 1, 2022 4:20 am
Jesse Lingard
Newcastle and West Ham are interested in Jesse Lingard after the forward was told he was free to leave Manchester United if a suitable offer comes in.
So far, United has refused to budge over their demand for a FJ$29m payment should Lingard’s loan to Newcastle result in the Magpies staying up.
United have been reluctant to deal with West Ham, who they regard as a rival for a Premier League top-four place.
It remains to be seen whether United will relax those demands.
The 29-year-old spent a productive spell on loan at West Ham in the second half of the 2020-21 season, scoring nine goals in 16 appearances.
