New Zealand names squad for qualifiers

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
March 9, 2022 4:38 pm
Coach Danny Hay has included Wellington Phoenix’s duo Ben Old and Ben Waine, who have been called up to the senior national side for the first time. [Source: All Whites/twitter]

New Zealand Football has named its squad for the FIFA World Cup OFC preliminary competition which kicks off next week in Qatar.

Coach Danny Hay has included Wellington Phoenix’s duo Ben Old and Ben Waine, who have been called up to the senior national side for the first time.

Seasoned veterans Chris Wood, Kosta Barbarouses and Tommy Smith – who between them boast 150 caps for New Zealand.

Hays says putting together a squad was a challenge but they’re confident in the team we’ve been able to assemble.

The All Whites is pooled in Group B with Fiji, Papua New Guinea, and New Caledonia while Group A consists of Cook Islands, Solomons, Vanuatu and Tahiti.

New Zealand will kick off its campaign against Papua New Guinea before taking on the Bula Boys on March 21st.

The national side will face New Caledonia in its first match next Saturday at 5am.

Meanwhile, round five of the Digicel Premier League starts this Sunday.

At the ANZ Stadium, Suva hosts Nasinu at 3pm while Navua meets Tailevu Naitasiri at the Uprising Sports Centre.

A doubleheader will be held at Lawaqa Park with Nadroga facing Labasa at 2pm and Nadi battles Rewa at 4pm.

You can watch the doubleheader match live on FBC Pop on Walesi.

TEAMPWDLGFGAGDPOINTS
REWA431061+510
SUVA431085+310
BA420284+46
NADI32015506
NAVUA42029906
TAILEVU NAITASIRI41125504
NASINU411245-14
LAUTOKA210174+33
LABASA402227-52
NADROGA3003110
