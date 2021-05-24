Home

Football

New Zealand edges PNG in World Cup qualifier

Nitesh Raniga Web Officer [email protected] | @FBC_News
March 19, 2022 5:00 am
Clayton Lewis of New Zealand on attack against PNG [Source: OFC]

The New Zealand football side managed a 1-nil win over Papua New Guinea at the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Oceania Qualifiers.

It was the 20-year-old Ben Waine who scored the lone goal on his debut in the 75th minute to give New Zealand a winning start.

After going into the field of play in the 74th minute, Waine made an instant impact, scoring the winner 15 minutes from time.

Article continues after advertisement

A quick free-kick from Dane Ingham found Waine who did not make any mistake and squared the ball across the goal to give NZ the crucial win.

Papua New Guinea went toe-to-toe with New Zealand in several aspects of the game, with standout keeping from Warisan and strong defending from Alwin Komolong did not allow New Zealand to score more goals.

Papua New Guinea will rue a missed chance right on the hour mark when Kolu Kepu headed just wide, although New Zealand will also look back on their own share of bad luck, namely a first-half header from captain Winston Reid which just cleared the bar and a Matt Garbett effort which required a class save close range from Warisan.

[Source: OFC]

