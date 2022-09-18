New Zealand dethrone Solomon Islands

New Zealand has created history winning the first ever OFC Futsal Cup in a dramatic 6-2 win against the Solomon Islands.

In what turned out to be an intense final between the two top countries, New Zealand proved to be a force to reckon with heading in 6 goals to 2.

New Zealand’s Jordan Ditfort put his side early in the lead before Solomon Islander Marlon Sia equalized the points.

Rahan Ali, Ethan Martin added two extra points on the board as New Zealand led 3-1 at the breather.

Rahan Ali scored the first goal of the second half before Solomon’s Benjamin Mana hit back with another.

A penalty kick off as awarded to New Zealand after a foul from Eddie Kasutee.

Rahan Ali made no mistake with the goal giving a 5-2 lead.

Stephen Ashby Peckham of New Zealand sealed the win with another goal ending the match at 6-2.