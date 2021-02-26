Veterans tournament to have a new winner

A new winner will be crowned at the 2021 RC Manubhai/ Apco Coatings Veterans tournament.

Since the pandemic continues to halt all international outings, defending champions Rewa Veterans New Zealand will not be able to participate this year.

For the first time, 17 teams have been fielded for the tournament as compared to 12 in previous years.

Suva Combine heads Group A with Nasinu Legends, Valley Masters, Lautoka FC veterans and Ba Legends.

Group B consists of Navua Masters, Rewa Legends, My Suva Legends and FJ Western.

Lautoka Masters, Nadi Veterans, Rewa and Suva City Masters make up Group C while hosts Nadroga veterans, Legends FC Nadi, Labasa veterans and Nasinu Masters are drawn in Group D.

The tournament will kick-off next Friday and ends on Sunday.