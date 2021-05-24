New venue for Sukuna Bowl football

The FMF Sukuna Bowl football clash between Army and Police will be held at a new venue.

Organizers have confirmed the two teams will now meet at the Fiji FA Academy ground in Vatuwaqa.

Initial plans were to have the clash at Albert Park in Suva and the time remains the same which is 10am.

Defending champions Police will face Army next Friday.

Meanwhile, the rugby clash will be held at the ANZ Stadium at 4pm on the same day.

You can watch both the football and rugby matches Live and Exclusive on FBC Sports.

Overseas viewers can watch both games as well for $15USD on FBC Pop on the Walesi platform.

Payments can be made through PayPal or a credit card.