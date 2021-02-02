New Suva players adapting well

Suva Head Coach Babs Khan is impressed with how new inclusions have adapted at training.

Ramzan Khan, Abhishek Prasad and Merrill Nand will bring depth and versatility in an already strong Suva line-up.

Khan says there is still a lot of work to be done, but he is confident they will be ready before the Pillay Garments Champions vs Champions clash against Labasa.

“Every new player that comes in first of all they will have to adapt to the system of play that we have. It is not easy but we will just give them some drills to work on which they are working on and adjusting well. This three weeks before the CvC will be a blessing in disguise for us.”

The capital city side will meet the Babasiga Lions in the first leg of the CvC series at the ANZ Stadium in Suva on the 19th of this month. The second leg will played on the 21st at the same venue.

You can catch the live commentaries of both matches on Mirchi FM.