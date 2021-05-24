New Sanatan IDC winner this year

A new winner will be crowned at this year’s Sanatan Dharam Pratinidhi Sabha Fiji Inter District Championship.

Defending champion Lautoka will not be part of this year’s tournament.

This has been confirmed to FBC Sports by National Sanatan Sports Wings President Pravin Singh.

The competition starts at 8am on Friday at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka with the Open grade and finals will be held on Easter Monday.

This will be one of the largest in the history of the competition.

16 Open grade and 10 Masters teams will be competing in this year’s Sanatan IDC.

There are no overseas teams for this year’s event but overseas players will be in competition.

You can catch the live commentary of the final on Monday on Radio Fiji Two.