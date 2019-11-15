Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
TC YASA
Two more deaths following TC Yasa wrath|Dreketi-Nabouwalu Highway to be fully accessible today|Re-con flight to assess initial damage in maritime islands|Lekutu Bridge damaged|China’s Red Cross donates $210, 000|Australia stands ready to assist Fiji|PM acknowledges frontline workers|Massive landslides along Dreketi-Nabouwalu Highway|Widespread damage in parts of Vanua Levu|Southern Lau group to expect gale force winds|TC Yasa destroyed homes and dreams|Some places in Bua still inaccessible|Communication a major issue|Three-month-old dies due to TC Yasa|TC Yasa damage bill in the hundreds of millions: PM|Two confirmed dead due to TC Yasa|Curfew will ensure safety of Fijians|Ono-i-Lau villagers braces for TC Yasa|Lessons learnt from TC Winston helps Viro villagers|TC Yasa to exit Fiji waters by midnight|Health remains a priority says Dr Fong|NZ provides assistance to Fiji following TC Yasa|Over 30 families take shelter at QVS|RKS Emergency team looks after 466 evacuees|Taveuni residents clearing up roads|
Full Coverage

Football

New requirements for VPL

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk ktavi@fbc.com.fj | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
December 19, 2020 10:30 am

The 2021 Fiji football season will see all the Premier districts licensed as per OFC/FIFA Club requirements in order to participate in the Vodafone Premier League.

Fiji FA Club Licensing and Competitions manager Amitesh Pal says it has become mandatory for all Premier Divisions Clubs/Districts to be licensed.

As per OFC/FIFA Club License requirements teams will to be licensed in order to participate in the OFC Champions League 2021.

Article continues after advertisement

It will be compulsory for the two clubs representing Fiji FA in the next Oceania Champions League to be fully licensed under the Fiji FA Club Licensing regulations.

Pal says the FIFA Club Licensing system will raise the level both on and off the field and represents long term development tool for FIFA member association.

Pal adds it is a necessary tool for developing club football.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-20 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.