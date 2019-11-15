New requirements for VPL

The 2021 Fiji football season will see all the Premier districts licensed as per OFC/FIFA Club requirements in order to participate in the Vodafone Premier League.

Fiji FA Club Licensing and Competitions manager Amitesh Pal says it has become mandatory for all Premier Divisions Clubs/Districts to be licensed.

As per OFC/FIFA Club License requirements teams will to be licensed in order to participate in the OFC Champions League 2021.

It will be compulsory for the two clubs representing Fiji FA in the next Oceania Champions League to be fully licensed under the Fiji FA Club Licensing regulations.

Pal says the FIFA Club Licensing system will raise the level both on and off the field and represents long term development tool for FIFA member association.

Pal adds it is a necessary tool for developing club football.