New players to feature for Nasinu

Some new players are expected to feature for the AMPS Industries Nasinu football side in its Vodafone Premier League match against Labasa.

Head coach Tagi Vonolagi says a few new players will be introduced to the VPL on Sunday.

Vonolagi says he is hopeful they can come away with a positive result against Labasa.

“We may introduce two, three new players in this game. As Nasinu is a team that produces new players and we hope that these boys, this unknown players will go in and deliver the goods in Labasa this weekend.”

The former national goalkeeper adds 26-year-old Battle of the Giants Golden Boot winner Jasnit Vikash has recovered from an injury.

Nasinu takes on Labasa on Sunday at 1.30pm at Subrail Park.

Other games on Sunday sees Suva play Lautoka at the ANZ Stadium at 2pm and Rewa battles Nadi at Ratu Cakobau Park at 3.30 pm.

You can watch the Rewa and Nadi match live on FBC Sports and commentary will air on Mirchi FM.

The lone VPL match on Saturday will be played at the Uprising Sports Centre at 4pm between Navua and Ba.