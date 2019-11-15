New national Futsal coach expected to be announced soon

Fiji is expected to have a new futsal coach next week.

In the Fiji Football Association’s Council meeting in Nadi last month it was highlighted that Fiji is serious about the development of the sport in the country and Fiji’s desire to have a full-time futsal coach.

The first assignment for the newly-appointed futsal coach will be preparing for the Tri-Nations home series with Tahiti and Solomon Islands in March.

Speaking to Radio New Zealand, Fiji FA Chief Executive Mohammed Yusuf says they are expected to appoint a national futsal coach soon following confirmation the position will be funded by Fiji Sports Commission.

Yusuf says the position has been shortlisted to five applicants, all from Europe, and would be announced sometime next week.

[Source: Radio New Zealand]