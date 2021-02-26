New Nadroga coach out for first premier league win

Nadroga football coach Ramesh Sharma is putting his faith in his young side as they prepare to kick start their season against the Nadi side in the 2021 Vodafone Premier League.

It will be Nadroga’s first premier league match since being relegated in 2016.

Sharma believes they have a good set of players with the likes of former Suva rep Jibola Afonja, former Rewa defender Amani Makoe and Ghana national Ato Yankson.

Sharma says they are aware that Nadi is a much-experienced side and they have been gearing up for the much-anticipated clash.

Nadroga host Nadi next Saturday at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka at 5 pm.

Also on Saturday, Labasa takes on Ba at 1.30 pm at Subrail Park.

Two games will be played on Sunday at 3 pm, Suva hosts Rewa at the ANZ Stadium while Lautoka faces Navua at Churchill Park.

You can catch the live commentary of the Suva/Rewa match on Mirchi FM.