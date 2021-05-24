New Nadroga coach confident

New Nadroga coach Joseph Nand is confident his team will be able to claim the Digicel Fiji Fact title this year.

Nand is on the first week in his new coaching role and says he knows the side has potential to do better in the upcoming rounds.

Although Nadroga lost to Suva in Sundays Digicel Premier League clash, Nand says they will take the loss as a learning curve.

“The performance we gave I think we’re in a good position to clain that Fiji fact. Im not mincing my words I just need more time”

Nadroga is sixth on the DPL standings with 9 points after three wins and five losses.

In this week’s DPL round, Lautoka will face Ba at 7.30pm on Wednesday at Churchill Park in Lautoka.

Lautoka will play its second game on Sunday against Rewa at Churchil Park at 3pm.

On Saturday, Labasa will host Tailevu Naitasiri at Subrail Park at 1.30pm.