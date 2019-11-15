New look Suva should not be taken lightly

The Ba football side must not take Suva lightly as they prepare for their Vodafone Premier League clash this Sunday.

Following Labasa’s loss last week to a much younger Suva side, Ba will need to be on their toes if they seek to win the match.

Although the Ba side has an advantage of experienced players in the squad with the likes of Malakai Tiwa, Samuela Drudru and Micah Tommy to name a few, the unpredictable Suva side should not be counted out.

The Men in Black has won the VPL 21 times while Suva has only won three times.

Suva last won the Vodafone Premier League in 2014.

The two sides will meet this Sunday at the ANZ Stadium in Suva at 3pm.

You can catch the live commentary of this match on Radio Fiji Two.

Other matches on Sunday will see Lautoka taking on Nadi at Churchill Park and Nasinu to face Rewa at Ratu Cakobau Park.

All matches will kick off at 3pm.

Labasa will host Navua on Saturday at 1.30pm at Subrail Park.