New local football show on FBC Sports

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
February 10, 2022 4:15 pm

There’s exciting content for football fans in the country as a first-ever Hindi show will air tonight on FBC Sports channel on the Walesi platform.

The show called ‘Ee Matha Se Oo Matha’ will be delivered in the Fiji-Hindi language.

Producer and host, Irfaan Khan will be assisted by the ‘Voice of Soccer’ Raymond Stoddart as co-host.

Article continues after advertisement

Fans will be treated to the thrills and spills of local and overseas football.

Khan says women’s football will also be part of the show.

“We will focus on the Digicel Premier League. We will also be talking to players, coaches, officials in promoting the event is sort of aiding the Fiji Football Association in creating awareness of the programs coming up. We’ll talk about development work, grassroots level, what’s happening in school and secondary schools and not forgetting women’s football also.”

You can watch the show at 8pm tonight on FBC Sports.


