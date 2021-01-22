New Labasa players need to earn their spot

New players in the Labasa football side will need to work hard for a spot in the final squad as they prepare for the Pillay Garments Champion vs Champion series.

Several players have joined the team through the transfer window including Marlon Tahioa, Sekove Naivakananumi and Jone Naraba adding strength to the current mix.

Coach Ronil Lal says all players will need to prove themselves during training to make the match-day squad.

“It will depend on their performance during training and they are coping up with their player task. It depends on how they gel well with the team so its performance based and we’ll see who features for the first game.”

Lal says they will need to field the best disciplined team for the series.

Labasa is the defending CVC champion and they will take on Suva in the first round next Friday.

The venue for the clash is yet to be confirmed.

You can catch the live commentaries of both matches on Mirchi FM.