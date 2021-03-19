Two new inclusions for Suva

Suva has recruited two new players to be part of the squad for this season, they are Alex Saniel and Azaria Soromon.

The two Vanuatu internationals arrived in the country two weeks ago and completed their 14-day quarantine period today.

Both players come with a wealth of experience, Saniel played for New Zealand-based club Franklin United, while Soromon represented Southern United.

Suva FA president Ritesh Pratap says the two are expected to add more depth to the squad.

Pratap adds they have a one-year contract and will monitor their performance throughout the season.

“Saniel and Azaraiah Soromon are here for one contract and one year permit. So we will be monitoring their performance, and we will be working on renewing their contract.”

Meanwhile, Suva will meet Nadi in the next round of the DPL at Prince Charles Park.

You could also listen to the live commentary of the Nadi vs Suva match on Radio Mirchi FM.

In other matches on Sunday, Navua will battle Rewa at the Uprising Sports Centre and Lautoka hosts Ba at Churchill Park.

All matches on Sunday will be played at 3 pm.

The lone match on Saturday is between Labasa and Nadroga at Subrail Park at 1.30 pm.

You could catch the live commentary of this game on Mirchi FM.