VPL postponement blessing in disguise for Rewa

The postponement of the Vodafone Premier League to next week has been a blessing in disguise for the Rewa Football side.

Rewa FA President Nazeel Buksh says this will give their new inclusions Krishna Sami and Madhvan Goundar to adjust to the style of the play of the Delta Tigers.

Sami joins Rewa from the New Zealand-based club, Manukau United for the 2021 football season.

Buksh says this will give both players time to prepare for their first clash of the season against Suva.

“One of our new signings was supposed to join this week with the extension of the opening we will have more time with him and get him to gel well with the team.”

Rewa takes on Suva next Sunday at 3 pm at ANZ Stadium in Suva.

Also on Sunday, Lautoka faces Navua at Churchill Park at the same time.

Two matches will be played next Saturday at 1.30 pm, Labasa plays Ba at Subrail Park and Nadroga hosts Nadi at 5 pm at Lawaqa Park.

You can catch the live commentary of the Suva/Rewa match on Mirchi FM.