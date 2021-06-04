Home

Football

New handball laws to be applied in EURO 2020

BBC Sports
June 5, 2021 8:00 am
Handball laws were updated during 2020-21 for next season. [Source: BBC Sports]

Accidental handball by a forward in the build-up to a goal will not be penalised at Euro 2020.

This has been confirmed by UEFA.

Changes to the handball law were made in March by the football’s lawmakers, the International Football Association Board.

Competitions are allowed to implement them before the next term at their own discretion.

Officials at the European Championship will apply the new laws when the tournament begins on 11 June.

Uefa referees boss called the changes more in tune with the spirit of football.

You can watch all the action of the EURO 2020 live and exclusive on FBC Sports on the Walesi platform

