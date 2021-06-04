New handball laws to be applied in EURO 2020

Accidental handball by a forward in the build-up to a goal will not be penalised at Euro 2020.

This has been confirmed by UEFA.

Changes to the handball law were made in March by the football’s lawmakers, the International Football Association Board.

Competitions are allowed to implement them before the next term at their own discretion.

Officials at the European Championship will apply the new laws when the tournament begins on 11 June.

Uefa referees boss called the changes more in tune with the spirit of football.

