New football league sponsor to be revealed tomorrow

A new national football league sponsor is expected to be announced tomorrow.

In 2016 Vodafone became the official sponsor of the league which has been known as the VPL since then.

However, another company will be unveiled tomorrow by the Fiji Football Association. All the details about the deal will be revealed in the official announcement.

Article continues after advertisement

Meanwhile, the 2021 league season starts this weekend.

Rewa faces Suva on Sunday at 3pm at the ANZ Stadium.

Also on Sunday at 3pm, Lautoka hosts Navua at Churchill Park.

Two matches will be played on Saturday, Labasa faces Ba at 1.30pm at Subrail Park and Nadroga takes on Nadi at 5pm at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka.

You can listen to the live commentary of the Suva/Rewa match on Mirchi FM.