Women’s Super League to kick-off next month

Fiji Football Association will kick-off its women’s competition with the Super League series next month.

The tournament will feature the top six women’s teams in the country -Suva, Rewa, Tailevu/Naitaisiri, Nadroga, Ba and Labasa.

Just like the men, the women’s teams will be divided into two, where tier 1 will feature in the premier division.

National Women’s Head Coach, Marika Rodu, says the pressure is now on the teams to need to prove themselves to maintain their spot.

“The new concept will bring more responsibility in terms of the teams and officials. They will feel more included in terms of the competition. And it is a step forward to the national league.”

In support of this initiative, Fiji FA yesterday donated training equipment to these teams to help in their Super League campaign.

Meanwhile, the premier men’s team are set to start its first competition with the Pillay Garments Champion vs Champions on the 19th of February.

The second leg will be played on the 21st and both matches will be played at the ANZ Stadium in Suva.

You can catch the live commentaries of both matches on Mirchi FM.