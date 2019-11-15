New FIFA rules to be introduced when football resumes

The Fiji Football Association will implement all new FIFA rules when local competitions resume.

FIFA has introduced a number of new rules that aims at maximizing game time, minimizing stoppages and reducing any risk of spreading the coronavirus.

These new rules include the five substitution rule, the ban on spitting either deliberate or unintentional on another player on and off the field.

Physical contacts including handshakes and hugs are also prohibited.

Fiji FA chief executive Mohammed Yusuf says this is part of their ‘return-to-play-protocol’.

Yusuf adds a team will be sent to all districts to enlighten players, coaches and officials on the new rules.

[Source: Fiji Football]