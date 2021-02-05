New dates confirmed for Women Senior League play-off

The Vodafone Women Senior League 2020 final play-off dates have been confirmed.

Fiji FA Competitions Manager Amitesh Pal says that Tailevu Naitasiri, Ba, and Labasa women team will battle for the Women Senior League 2020 title.

Tailevu Naitasiri has qualified as the winners of Southern Zone, Ba topped Western Zone and Labasa are the champions of Northern Zone and will play round-robin basis to decide the winner according to Pal.

He says the play-off will be held from next Friday to Sunday at the Fiji FA Academy ground in Vatuwaqa, Suva.

Pal adds the winner gets $1500, the runner-up will receive $750 while third place prize-money is $250.