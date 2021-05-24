Home

New COVID measures for EPL

BBC Sport
December 15, 2021 6:26 am
New COVID measures for EPL after 42 confirmed positive cases [Source: The Top Flight]

Premier League players and club staff will need to take a lateral flow test every day in order to get into training grounds.

This is part of the new measures agreed yesterday after 42 positive COVID-19 cases were confirmed.

It is the highest figure recorded since COVID testing began as part of Project Restart during the 2019-20 season.

The action is aimed at stemming the rising number of positive cases.

Outbreaks at Tottenham and Manchester United have caused the postponement of two league games within the space of three days, while Brighton, Leicester, Aston Villa and Norwich have all confirmed cases.

In addition to the daily tests to get into training grounds, players and staff will now have a PCR test at least twice a week along with additional mask wearing, limiting of physical treatment and social distancing also being advised to reduce the risk of further cases.

