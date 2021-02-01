New champions to be crowned in Fiji Gujarati IDC

A new champion will be crowned in the Fiji Gujarati Sports Association Inter District Championship that is underway at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori.

Defending Champions Fiji Flying Arrows Auckland team, a New Zealand based team couldn’t make it in this year’s championship due to the pandemic.

Now only six local teams will battle it out over the next three days, to determine who will come out victorious.

These teams are Suva, Lami, Rewa, Nadi, Lautoka and Navua.

The semi-finals and the final will be played on Sunday.