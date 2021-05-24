Home

New challenge for Fiji 7s rookies

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
December 3, 2021 1:02 pm
The Fiji 7s team during one of their training session [Source: Fiji Rugby]

A new challenge awaits the Fiji Airways Men’s 7s side today especially for the 10 new players who are in the final 13 member squad this week.

During the first Dubai 7s leg there was no crowd, however, that’s not going to be the case for the second tournament which starts today.

It will be the first time for our new players to be greeted by thousands of screaming fans when they run out today but Interim Head Coach, Saiasi Fuli says their goal remains the same.

“This is a tournament where fans will be coming in, the excitement and people will be cheering, it’s a challenge for them but we remain unified as a team and collectively agree on the same goal that we need to produce results and win games this weekend”.

Fiji will play France in its first pool match today at 5:44pm.

They will face Spain at 9.14pm and then Argentina on Saturday at 1.24am.


[Source: Fiji Rugby]

The Fijiana 7s side takes on Ireland at 5.22pm, USA at 8.20pm tomorrow before meeting Great Britain on Saturday at 8.29pm.

You can watch the Dubai 7s live on FBC TV.

