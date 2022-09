New Caledonia defeated FFA President’s Five 5-3 to claim third place in the OFC Futsal Cup at the Vodafone Arena.

Both teams were locked at 2-all at the breather with Ravneel Pal scoring both goals for Fiji.

The visitors had other ideas in the second half and scored three more brilliant goals to earn third spot.

Ravneel Pal scores Fiji’s second goal

FFA’s third goal was scored by Aman Naidu for a 5-3 scoreline.