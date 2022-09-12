New Caledonia first up for Fiji Futsal

The Digicel Fiji Futsal Head coach Jerry Sam

The Digicel Fiji Futsal side is expecting a tough New Caledonia outfit when they meet tomorrow in their opening OFC Futsal Cup match.

Head coach Jerry Sam says there will be no easy game for them as all teams in the tournament are coming in well prepared aiming for the win.

Sam says they’ve done what they needed to do in the past five weeks of training and now it’s time to execute them.

“New Caledonia is going to be tough for us but we will be ready for them. I do believe that within our preparation we will be ready for whatever team is in our pool.”

Also in Fiji’s pool is Samoa and futsal powerhouse, the Solomon Islands but Sam says they will not anticipate anything but focus on what comes first.

Fiji futsal takes on New Caledonia tomorrow at 8.30pm at the Vodafone Arena in Suva.

Opening the tournament in Fiji’s second team, FFA President’s Five against New Zealand at 1pm.