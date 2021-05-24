Home

Football

New Caledonia first up for Bula Boys

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
January 10, 2022 5:22 pm

The Digicel Fijian football team will play its first World Cup qualifier match against New Caledonia in Qatar.

The fixtures for the Oceania qualifiers have been released by FIFA with matches starting on the 17th of March.

Fiji’s first match is on the 18th before facing New Zealand on the 21st.

The Bula Boys’ final pool match is against Papua New Guinea on the 24th of March.

The semi-finals of the Oceania qualifiers is scheduled for March 27th and the final on the 30th.

Next Monday, the national team will march into its final camp at the Fiji Football Academy grounds in Ba.

Fiji FA plans to fly the team over to Melbourne by early next month for warm-up matches against some A-League teams.

