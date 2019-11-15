Never be afraid of anyone says Fiji football coach

Respect every team you meet, but never be afraid of anyone.

These were the words of the newly appointed Fiji football head coach Flemming Mark Serritslev.

He says some may think that he is crazy but his aim is to make Fiji the best team in the region.

The national coach says he felt too many times the Island countries are a bit too afraid when they face the likes of New Zealand.

According to Serritslev, Island nation teams show a bit too much respect for their opponents like the All Whites and one of his job will be to give the players more self-confidence when they face stronger teams.

He adds in football, everything is possible.

Meanwhile, the Vodafone Premier League continues this week with Lautoka playing Nadi on Sunday, 3pm at Churchill Park.

You can catch the live commentary of this match on Radio Fiji Two.

In other games, Labasa will host Navua at 1.30pm on Saturday and Nasinu takes on Rewa at Ratu Cakobau Park at 3pm on Sunday.

[Source: Fiji FA]